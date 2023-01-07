 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $31.4M for the last week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $31.4M for the last week of October

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $31.4 million across 27 sales that took place from Oct. 24-28.

Staff report
  

A "for sale" sign is posted outside a real estate office in Frisco on March 25, 2021.
Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

239 Silver Queen Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John F. Sterling
  • Date: Oct. 24, 2022
  • Price: 2,800,000
  • Subdivision: Peak 10 Bluffs

0111 Forget Me Not Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Blake Wigdale
  • Date: Oct. 24, 2022
  • Price: $3,260,000
  • Subdivision: East Ranch

744 W. Anemone Trail, Unit 6, Dillon

  • Owner: Michael A. Evans
  • Date: Oct. 24, 2022
  • Price: $780,000
  • Subdivision: Clearview Townhomes at Dillon

0044 Sherwood Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin Narans
  • Date: Oct. 24, 2022
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Hill

0163 Ute Peak Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Kurtis Wassmer
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $848,750
  • Subdivision: Ute Peak Ridge

0705 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Life Solutions Enterprise LLC
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $346,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos

22874 U.S. Highway 6, Building B, Unit 21, Summit County

  • Owner: Jane C. Ott
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos

0215 County Road 805, Summit County

  • Owner: Lisa Douglas
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

2422 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle Fritch
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $679,750
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen Condos

70 Midnight Sun Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Melanie Ash
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $482,880
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood

301 N. French St., Unit 305, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Anjmun Sharma
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Val D Isere Condos

447 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Tina Kuo
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2022
  • Price: $908,088
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

1289 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daniel P. Berner
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill

107 Royal Tiger Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Todd R. Seman
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn

17 Vendette Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Stephen and Sally Taggart Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,370,590
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

19 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: 19 E. Baron Way LLC
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,925,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

400 S. Main St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: 309 S. Main LLC
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Nethaway

0285 Davis Court, Blue River

  • Owner: Timberline Views LLC
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,640,000
  • Subdivision: Aspen View

308 W. Buffalo St., Dillon

  • Owner: James Gibson Davis, IV
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon New Town

100 S. Park Ave., Building E, Unit E 223, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Zachary Adam Hilton
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condos

1550 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Naomi Sinn
  • Date: Oct. 27, 2022
  • Price: $399,123
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0192 Discovery Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Marc E. Peter
  • Date: Oct. 27, 2022
  • Price: $1,335,000
  • Subdivision: Discovery

1011 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Anne Marie Ohly
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2022
  • Price: $1,420,250
  • Subdivision: Blue River Mesa

22814 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 413, Summit County

  • Owner: Angelia P. Bukley
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2022
  • Price: $960,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Run Condos

39 N. Cabin Green, Frisco

  • Owner: Sarah West
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2022
  • Price: $282,656
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

529 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Dominic P. Vellone
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2022
  • Price: $570,826
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

400 W. Main St., Unit 206, Frisco

  • Owner: Carolyn G. Holland Trust
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2022
  • Price: $449,000
  • Subdivision: Woodbridge Inn Condos

