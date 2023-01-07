Summit County real estate sales totaled over $31.4M for the last week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $31.4 million across 27 sales that took place from Oct. 24-28.
239 Silver Queen Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: John F. Sterling
- Date: Oct. 24, 2022
- Price: 2,800,000
- Subdivision: Peak 10 Bluffs
0111 Forget Me Not Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Blake Wigdale
- Date: Oct. 24, 2022
- Price: $3,260,000
- Subdivision: East Ranch
744 W. Anemone Trail, Unit 6, Dillon
- Owner: Michael A. Evans
- Date: Oct. 24, 2022
- Price: $780,000
- Subdivision: Clearview Townhomes at Dillon
0044 Sherwood Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin Narans
- Date: Oct. 24, 2022
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Gold Hill
0163 Ute Peak Court, Summit County
- Owner: Kurtis Wassmer
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $848,750
- Subdivision: Ute Peak Ridge
0705 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Life Solutions Enterprise LLC
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $346,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
22874 U.S. Highway 6, Building B, Unit 21, Summit County
- Owner: Jane C. Ott
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos
0215 County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: Lisa Douglas
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
2422 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle Fritch
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $679,750
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condos
70 Midnight Sun Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Melanie Ash
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $482,880
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood
301 N. French St., Unit 305, Breckenridge
- Owner: Anjmun Sharma
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Val D Isere Condos
447 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Tina Kuo
- Date: Oct. 25, 2022
- Price: $908,088
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
1289 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel P. Berner
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill
107 Royal Tiger Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Todd R. Seman
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn
17 Vendette Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Stephen and Sally Taggart Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,370,590
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
19 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: 19 E. Baron Way LLC
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,925,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
400 S. Main St., Breckenridge
- Owner: 309 S. Main LLC
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Nethaway
0285 Davis Court, Blue River
- Owner: Timberline Views LLC
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,640,000
- Subdivision: Aspen View
308 W. Buffalo St., Dillon
- Owner: James Gibson Davis, IV
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
100 S. Park Ave., Building E, Unit E 223, Breckenridge
- Owner: Zachary Adam Hilton
- Date: Oct. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condos
1550 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Naomi Sinn
- Date: Oct. 27, 2022
- Price: $399,123
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0192 Discovery Road, Summit County
- Owner: Marc E. Peter
- Date: Oct. 27, 2022
- Price: $1,335,000
- Subdivision: Discovery
1011 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Anne Marie Ohly
- Date: Oct. 28, 2022
- Price: $1,420,250
- Subdivision: Blue River Mesa
22814 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 413, Summit County
- Owner: Angelia P. Bukley
- Date: Oct. 28, 2022
- Price: $960,000
- Subdivision: Ski Run Condos
39 N. Cabin Green, Frisco
- Owner: Sarah West
- Date: Oct. 28, 2022
- Price: $282,656
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
529 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Dominic P. Vellone
- Date: Oct. 28, 2022
- Price: $570,826
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
400 W. Main St., Unit 206, Frisco
- Owner: Carolyn G. Holland Trust
- Date: Oct. 28, 2022
- Price: $449,000
- Subdivision: Woodbridge Inn Condos
