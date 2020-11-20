Summit County releases level red public health order, requiring further capacity limits on ski resorts





FRISCO — Summit County officials released an amended public health order Friday, Nov. 20, officially moving the county into level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The amended order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is set to expire Dec. 18, comes just three days after the county found out it would be moving into the new level. In addition to adding all of the restrictions associated with level red — including no indoor dining and a retail capacity of 50%, among others — the amended order adds further restrictions on ski areas and short-term rentals.

In the order, the county is requiring that all ski areas submit plans to “further reduce their daily capacities.” All ski areas have already been required to submit plans for virus containment at the resorts.

The new order takes those plans a step further by requiring the the ski areas to reduce capacity again. However, the order did not list specific capacity requirements for the ski areas.

The modified capacity limits for the ski areas are expected to be approved by public health by Tuesday, Nov. 24, with an effective date of Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the order.

All restaurants and shops at the base areas of ski resorts are required to follow the level red restrictions, which prohibit indoor dining and implement a last call at 8 p.m. Those restrictions will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Level red also prohibits gatherings of more than one household, which is a group of people who live together in the same residence.

The amended order includes a clause clarifying that the prohibition on gatherings applies to short-term lodging facilities, as well. According to the order, short-term lodging facilities must confirm the identity of all renters upon arrival to ensure that everyone who is staying in the unit is from the same household.

New capacity restrictions on retail stores and offices also went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Under level red, all stores, critical and noncritical, are limited to 50% capacity. Those stores are also required to enhance options for curbside pickup and delivery. The state is encouraging the stores to dedicate hours to senior and high-risk populations as well.

Under the new order, offices are limited to 10% capacity. Officials are strongly encouraging people to work remotely as much as possible.

People can report violations of the public health order by calling 970-668-8600. People with questions about the new order, can email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov or call 970-668-9730.

In a news release about the new order, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the county is working to provide financial assistance to businesses that are hardest hit by these changes, namely restaurants.