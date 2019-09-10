Summit High biology students survey fish populations
Summit High School biology students on Monday worked with U.S. Forest Service fisheries biologists and Blue Valley Ranch to survey fish and macroinvertebrate populations in the Blue River, according to a news release.
The pilot program is intended to help students understand their ties to national forests, the importance of forested watersheds for clean water, and the importance of habitat diversity to aquatic life, according to the release.
