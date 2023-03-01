This iconic Colorado mountaintop tunnel is turning 50
The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is credited with opening the western half of Colorado to a second gold rush in tourism.
9News
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — When the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels opened on March 8, 1973, they finally linked Interstate 70 from east to west, shorting the drive between Denver and the mountains of western Colorado.
The Eisenhower Tunnel is a marvel of construction and of innovation.
The tunnel was cut under the Loveland Ski Area and through the Continental Divide and the Loveland Fault, an extremely difficult job at the time.
Those challenges meant the work took longer and cost more than expected. Construction lasted five years and the first tunnel cost $117 million, which would be around one billion dollars in 2023.
Once it opened, the Eisenhower Tunnel changed Colorado by kickstarting the state’s tourism.
Read the full story on 9News.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.