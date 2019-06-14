US 6 Loveland Pass work to begin June 24

The Colorado Department of Transportation has delayed the start of a project to improve safety on U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. The work now will begin June 24, according to a news release.

The $4.6 million project will include culvert replacement, milling and pavement overlay, guardrail replacement and new pavement markings on 11 miles of road from mile marker 218.6 to 229.8.

Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is expected to be completed by October. Traffic will be reduced to an alternating single lane through the work zone, so travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Cyclists traveling uphill through the construction area during working hours will be shuttled to ensure their safety.

For more information, call 970-406-2871, email jlopez@apc.us.com or sign up for updates at I70Mtn.codot.gov.