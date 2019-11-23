Wassail Days returns to Frisco with hot spiced cider, Santa visits, free tubing and more

Frisco's 2018 Wassail Days.

Courtesy Joe Kusumoto

FRISCO — Frisco’s Wassail Days, a local tradition founded in 2008, offers residents and visitors samples of wassail, a hot spiced cider. This year, more than 60 Frisco businesses are serving their versions of the drink from Saturday to Dec. 8.

Attendees can vote for their favorite wassail and fill their “12 Sips of Wassail” cards, which can be redeemed at the Frisco Information Center for a 2019 Wassail days mug while supplies last. This year’s mug features an original design from local artist Ashlie Weisel of Frisco’s Sunny Side Up Art Studio.

“During Wassail Days, merchants welcome everyone with their own magical ‘brew’ of hot cider and spices, while you have a chance to browse local shops for unique finds,” Frisco Special Events Manager Nora Gilbertson said in a statement.

Saturday

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with Small Business Saturday and wassail tastings before the holiday tree lighting celebration gets started at 5:30 p.m. The day includes wassail, of course, along with caroling, spiced wine, and cookie and s’mores kit sales to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Summit County Cares program.

Mayor Gary Wilkinson, along with “a special guest dressed in red,” will light the tree at 6 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum. Fireworks will follow shortly after the tree lighting.

Sunday, Dec. 1

From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 1, there will be Santa visits for children at the Historic Park, and from noon to 2 p.m. carolers will make their way up and down Main Street.

Monday, Dec. 2

On Dec. 2, the Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill will offer free 30 minute tubing sessions from 4-6 p.m. Guests must make reservations by calling 970-668-2558.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Wassail Days guests can take advantage of the Frisco Nordic Center trails for free, including free rentals while supplies last.

Dec. 3 is also the last day to request a call from Santa. Adults must request a call for their child before noon by calling Frisco Town Hall, Frisco Adventure Park, Frisco Historic Park, the Main Library, Summit County Preschool, Frisco/Copper Information Center, The Sunny Side Up Studio and Stork and Bear Clothing Co. Requests also can be made at wassaildays.com by noon Dec. 3. Later in the day from 6-8 p.m., Santa will be calling the children on his Frisco call list.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dec. 5 will feature free 30-minute horse-drawn sleigh rides at 2:30 and 3 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 970-453-1520.

Friday, Dec. 6

On Dec. 6, the Historic Park will host the Wassail Night at the Museum. The event is free and features a reading of “12 Days of Christmas” along with wassail, cookies, beer from Outer Range Brewing Co. and music from Nina Waters.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa will be held Dec. 7 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. The breakfast is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Make reservations at friscobreakfastwithsanta.com or by calling 970-668-5508 extension 1. Children also can meet Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Park, and carolers will return to Main Street from 2-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

From 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge will host the Soup Cup Classic, where local restaurants and cooks will present their best soups. Attendees can act as judges and sample the soups, voting for their favorite professional and amateur soups.

The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. An event ticket includes all-you-can-eat soup, two beverages, bread, desserts and unlimited tubing during the event. Sign up to cook or for a ticket at wassaildays.com until noon the day of the event. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 3 p.m.