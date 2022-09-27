Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
The freshman congresswoman enjoys strong support throughout her massive 3rd Congressional District
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves.
In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging support to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection campaign dot the landscape alongside the sagebrush and lichen.
Those signs aren’t limited to front lawns or gateway signs for farms and ranches. They’re plastered inside windows of downtown auto parts stores, embroidery shops and western boutiques, next to life-sized cutouts of Jesus and American flags.
This is Boebert country.
Since sweeping into office nearly two years ago in a massive upset ousting incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton, Boebert has become a national figure, a conservative firebrand and controversial even within her own party. She’s known for her vehement pro-gun stances, her support for former President Donald Trump and her small-government and Christian nationalist rhetoric.
