Winter storms could bring 4 to 12 inches of snow to Summit County through Christmas Day

Snow began falling Thursday morning, Dec. 21, and will continue intermittently through midday Monday, Dec. 25, with another storm potentially on its heels, according to weather forecasters.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz, with opensnow.com, writes that the first storm will bring snow to the entire state of Colorado on Thursday, with a second storm delivering another round of “potentially significant” snow to the northern mountains, which includes Summit County, on Saturday and Sunday night.

There’s a chance for light snow in the area on Christmas Day, with another storm potentially in the outlook around Thursday, Dec. 28, Gratz wrote Thursday.

“Friday will be dry, then the second storm will arrive on Friday night and bring snow to the northern mountains through Saturday night,” Gratz wrote. “I am getting excited about this system, as I think that many areas in the northern mountains will see 4 to 8-plus inches by Sunday morning. One of the reasons I am excited is that the jet stream will be over northern Colorado on Saturday evening.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect late Friday through Saturday evening.

According to the advisory issued for Summit County, snow and blowing snow are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected.