Work on Sapphire Point Trail will begin Sept. 14
DILLON — Crews will be working on Sapphire Point Trail starting on Monday, Sept. 14, according to a news release.
The White River National Forest, Friends of Dillon Ranger District and the Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee are partnering to do the trailwork from Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 19.
People will be able to access the trail through the east trailhead while work is ongoing. Crews will be improving and widening the trail to increase accessibility access, according to the release. They will also work to prevent erosion in the area.
