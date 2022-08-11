Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend

Amy Everhart’s paintings, such as “Better Days Ahead,” will be on view during a reception at Breckenridge Gallery Friday, Aug. 12. Everhart has lived and studied in both New York and California, and she currently lives in Utah.

Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.

One obvious way to get out of the rain is to go someplace else. How about Mexico?

The Keystone Science School is having its annual fundraiser 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, where one lucky winner will enjoy a weeklong stay at the Mayan Palace Resorts in Mexico. There is also a silent auction with other tantalizing trips, liquor and wine baskets, home goods and things for kids. For example, people can win a spa and golf vacation at Tubac Resort in Arizona or a Napa Valley wine tour that includes a three-night stay and a six-hour chauffeured tasting at three wineries.

Held at Dos Locos Mexican Restaurant, 22869 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, attendees also have access to a buffet and dessert.

General admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets, which include early access to the silent auction and a complimentary drink ticket, are $85. Proceeds go toward the nonprofits’ scholarship fund and general operations. Visit KeystoneScienceSchool.org to purchase.

If you rather travel metaphorically, then visit Breckenridge Gallery 124 S. Main St., at 4 p.m. Friday for the opening reception of “Brilliant Landscapes.” There, view the latest landscape paintings from Amy Everhart and meet the artist herself while enjoying light refreshments.

Later in the evening, head to the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, at 6 p.m. Friday for another artist reception. Being recognized are Cecilia Eidemiller, Lois Lupica, Charlotte Zink, Kerry Cesen, Andrew Moran, Sandi Bruns, Brice Wick, Harry Studer, Melissa Andrews and Nancy Branca. Listen to music from Shanaynay and nibble on appetizers during the reception.

Need even more art? Well then you’re in luck. Summit County’s Women of Watercolor group is having its annual clothesline sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Barney Ford Museum lawn, 111 E. Washington Ave., Breckenridge. There, the artists will be selling unframed, original watercolor paintings at low and reasonable prices.

Painted in plein air and in studios, maybe you’ll find a vista that’ll transport your mind to a luxurious, much-needed vacation.

What I’m watching “The Sandman” I’ve mentioned Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed series “The Sandman” when previously writing about the equally important “Watchmen” comics being adapted for television. Well, now it is Gaiman’s turn as his collection of graphic tomes debuts on Netfllix. In “The Sandman,” Morpheus, the king of dreams, has found himself captured by humans and his powers stripped away. After finally getting free roughly a century later, he must reclaim his stolen artifacts and rebuild his kingdom. In his absence, nightmares have roamed the waking world while people find it either impossible to sleep or stay trapped in a slumber. Additionally, Morpheus is just one member of a family called The Endless that includes the likes of Desire, Despair, Destiny and Death. Dream gets along better with some more than others, yet the sibling drama adds another layer to the enthralling story. But even people who aren’t fans of fantasy or the supernatural will enjoy the show. The act of dreaming, as well as having hopes and inspirations, is a very human thing that connects all. Gaiman knew this writing the source material decades ago, and the show does an excellent job portraying the ins and outs of humanity.

