Letter to the editor: Breckenridge finally got its small carbon footprint

Well the Breckenridge Town Council finally got it’s wish: a really small carbon footprint!

Doesn’t feel so good does it with no people, no restaurants, no bars, no coffee shops, no cross-country ski trails, no skiing, no schools, etc?

When things finally get back to normal, maybe they should more fervently embrace the good times that come with a full and vibrant town and quit the whining. We don’t want a small carbon footprint because we enjoy the good life in the mountains with friends and visitors alike.