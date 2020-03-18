Letter to the editor: Businesses should be credited taxes to keep the doors open

The towns, county and state governments should credit the sales, resort and use taxes to businesses that are losing close to 30% of the ski season’s revenue due to the coronavirus situation. It will give them a fighting chance to keep the doors open. The tax credit should be based on the 2019 winter/spring season from March 1 to the end of April. It needs to occur now. Mayors, commissioners and the governor can pass it as an emergency ordinance. Now.