Letter to the editor: Businesses should be credited taxes to keep the doors open

Opinion Opinion | March 18, 2020

Eddie O’Brien
Silverthorne

The towns, county and state governments should credit the sales, resort and use taxes to businesses that are losing close to 30% of the ski season’s revenue due to the coronavirus situation. It will give them a fighting chance to keep the doors open. The tax credit should be based on the 2019 winter/spring season from March 1 to the end of April. It needs to occur now. Mayors, commissioners and the governor can pass it as an emergency ordinance. Now.

