Letter to the editor: Copper Mountain should step up and do the right thing

As a loyal Copper Mountain Resort season pass, family pass and four-pack holder since the 1970s, I was disappointed to review Copper’s reasoning for not honoring unused 2019/20 four-pack days during the upcoming 2020/21 season. These ski days went unused not because the passholder failed to use the days during the scheduled ski season, but because the opportunity to fully use the four-pack was denied by the early closing of the mountain.

For the 2019/20 season, I purchased a four-pack plus one day for $249 or $49.80 per day. Now I’m told that the three days that I skied are worth $100 per day, and Copper has no plans to either honor the final two of five ski days or refund or credit two-fifths ($99.60) of the price.

If Copper Mountain ordered five golf carts and prepaid $2,500, when the distributor only delivered three of the five golf carts, Copper Mountain would want the remaining two golf carts delivered or a refund of two-fifths of the purchase price. If the golf cart distributor then claimed that the three delivered golf carts were worth $1,000 each and therefore had no further obligation, I’m sure Copper Mountain would take issue with this “after the agreement” repricing.

The easy solution to the unused four-pack issue is for Copper Mountain to simply honor the unused days next season. This would have the benefit of generating goodwill from your guests, who experienced the disappointment of this shortened ski/ride season.

This is a trying time, and we see and hear of individuals and businesses stepping up and doing the right thing to help others through this COVID-19 crisis.

I urge Copper Mountain to reconsider its policy, step up and do the right thing, too.