Letter to the editor: Council, planners should be fired for Fourth Street Crossing

Please don’t compare Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing with the Taj Mahal. I’ve seen it at dawn, sunset and by moonlight; it’s gorgeous!

Yeah, I know the county courthouse in West Denver went so far over budget that it reminded someone of the Taj (and I’m cognizant that the Prince in Agra was disposed to his red sandstone castle fort when he wanted to build a duplicate of black marble west of the river).

Building the Fourth Street Crossing is a travesty on the beauty of our town. Consider the site: on the beautiful Blue River, in the shadow of the Buffalo and Red mountains, and our name, Silverthorne. Yes, it could have been built in Silt, Basalt, Rifle or Gypsum, but not in Silverthorne.

If I were boss, the Silverthorne Art Advisory Board, the planning and zoning commissions, the planning department and the town council would all be fired.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Yes, some engineers use both hemispheres of their brains — ie, Michelangelo, Leonardo de Vince and my friend Tom Echternach, who lived in Vail in the 1970s — but the only art the average engineer has is in his farts.