Letter to the editor: Ice Castles’ long-term proposal comes with a commitment to Dillon

Ice Castles has spent the past year working with landscape architects and the town of Dillon to collaborate on a long-term plan to move our winter attraction to the north side of Dillon Town Park. The proposal includes enhancements that benefit Dillon year-round. Each summer, the north end of the park would be transformed into a natural recreation area, with pedestrian trails and a beautifully landscaped meadow of Alpine flowers. It also leaves the multiuse field on the south side of Town Park undisturbed and open year-round for community enjoyment.

Ice Castles would be honored to be a part of Dillon for years to come, and we are committed to being a good neighbor. We have heard concerns from some residents regarding parking and traffic in winter, and we are working in conjunction with town officials to develop a comprehensive parking plan that we are confident will be agreeable for Dillon residents, businesses and guests of Ice Castles.

Additionally, we are installing upgraded, decorative panels around the perimeter this winter to shield the view of the castles’ construction. Our long-term plan includes a landscaped barrier that would serve as an attractive buffer and alleviate any concerns over drainage.

Finally, to emphasize our commitment to residents, we’re implementing weekly locals’ nights. Every Thursday, Dillon residents and their guests will be able to visit the castle for $5 a person, a 75% discount off the ticketed price. Ice Castles is thankful for the support of businesses and residents who have advocated for us over the years. We hope to continue driving tourism to this wonderful community and look forward to working together with residents to create a plan that is pleasing for all. Our goal is to ensure our winter experience is magical for everyone, especially those who live around Ice Castles.