Letter to the editor: There are many people in the county who are not residents
Jake Mathews
Dillon
Durango newspaper: “San Juan County limits backcountry recreation to locals.” Why can’t Summit County do this?
There are many people in the county that are not residents. Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma plates. Many more people from the Front Range. I know the country wants these people here for the money they spend, but will the county leaders ever take the stay-at-home order seriously?
