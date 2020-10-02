Letter to the editor: Vote for best county candidates regardless of party
Breckenridge
At the risk of repeating my position on local elections, what the heck does party affiliation have to do with electing county commissioners? With only three people guiding our county, don’t you want the three best-qualified people in these positions? For county commissioner, we should not care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent or whatever. We should want the best qualified people leading our county, people with the best background and experience to deal with the issues.
If you follow party lines, just because you support a particular party, you could vote for the three worst candidates! Get smart, people, and vote for the best available or live with the consequences.
