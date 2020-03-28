Letter to the editor: Vote Greg Hess for Frisco Town Council in April election

I am asking everyone to please consider a vote to add Greg Hess to Frisco Town Council.

I first became acquainted with Hess through my work as Frisco town clerk in 1993 when he began building in Frisco and surrounding areas. His family has a history in servitude to the communities in which they have lived. His own father, Noel, served as a Dillon council member in the early 2000s.

Over the years, I have known Hess to be involved in a voluntary capacity with Summit Youth Baseball. He was instrumental in helping to make the indoor batting cages in Dillon a reality. His construction knowledge and contacts allowed him to work with various contractors to acquire donated and reduced-rate services. He is not one to shy away when the going gets tough. He steps up to bat, as they say.

Hess is innovative. He listens to all suggestions, and he is a problem solver. When the construction business took a hit in 2010, he quickly found ways to keep his and other businesses viable. He is committed to Frisco, and I know he would be a valuable addition to our town board. There are going to be difficult times ahead for Frisco residents, and that means difficult times for the town, as well. We are going to need leadership that can help keep us together as a town. We’ll need organized and thoughtful leadership that will consider each situation on its merits and how the community will benefit as a result of decisions being made. When he needs to stand his ground, I know he will.

Support Local Journalism Donate



There is no doubt in my mind that Hess is the man for the job. He has the skills and abilities to help our town and its residents.