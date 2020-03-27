Letter to the editor: Watch your drug and alcohol use during this time
Corky Woodring
Heeney
Heeney
In Summit County, there are a lot of people who do high-risk sports, people who have risk-taking personalities. With what is going on with the virus, it is easy to get frustrated and over-medicate yourself. Please practice moderation with your drug and alcohol use. Do rational things, like stand out in your yard in your bathing suit while it snows. Be safe and remember: Every brain cell is sacred.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor