Letter to the editor: 2021 budget includes funding for wildlife corridors, crossings

As a conservation biologist for Rocky Mountain Wild, I have seen firsthand how wildlife highway crossing structures improve the safety of our roads for wildlife and humans. For the past five years, I have worked with a team to monitor the effectiveness of the recently built wildlife crossing structures, which include five wildlife underpasses and two overpasses as well as wildlife exclusion fencing and escape ramps, on Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling.

Prior to construction, wildlife-vehicle collisions accounted for 60% of all accidents reported to law enforcement. Our research shows that these structures have been successful at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%. Moreover, we have documented nearly 113,000 successful road crossings by mule deer in addition to those made by elk, bears, mountain lions, moose, bighorn sheep, pronghorn and even river otters.

The governor’s proposed 2021 budget, which is being considered by the Colorado Legislature, includes funding and resources for the protection of wildlife corridors and improvement of highway crossings in Colorado. Pursuant to Gov. Jared Polis’ Executive Order 2019-011, it also creates a new position at Colorado Parks and Wildlife to coordinate closely with the Colorado Department of Transportation and identify opportunities for future highway crossing projects. This investment would not only improve wildlife conservation outcomes and public safety, it would also save money. Coloradans currently spend $80 million per year on wildlife-vehicle collisions. Wildlife crossing structures pay for themselves quickly through collisions avoided.

This investment would make Colorado a national leader in wildlife corridor conservation and provide a future where highway travel is made safer for all Coloradans and our guests.