Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey’s columns include triggers that make us think
Silverthorne
Kim McGahey is absolutely correct that freedom of action is vital to our country. Wasn’t it one of the four freedoms that FDR declared and Norman Rockwell so aptly drew? But with those freedoms comes the responsibility to consider others and to be hold accountable for our actions: Trump be held accountable for 2,000 deaths (20,000? 200,000?). Those who support him be held accountable as complicit.
