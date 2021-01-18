Letter to the editor: Officials have done a great job with vaccine distribution
Silverthorne
My husband and I received our first COVID-19 vaccine yesterday at the Frisco bus barn. We were really impressed by how efficient the whole process was. There were no lines or waiting. There were plenty of people to move the process along and answer any questions and make sure we were well informed. Summit County could be a great example for small communities on how to do it efficiently.
The health department, the medical staff, the sheriff’s department and the county should be very proud of a job well done.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.