Letter to the editor: Other issues exist that a conservative might want to speak to

In response to the latest rant about our government’s actions to suppress the spread of COVID-19, the op-ed titled “Conservative Common Sense” displays neither conservatism nor common sense. In his five opinion pieces since given this platform, the author has spoken on this one topic four times, and the other piece was a Christmas fairy tale.

I fondly look back on reading op-eds by Morgan Liddick, a true conservative, when I could say I totally agree or disagree, or I would be motivated to research his facts to find he was only citing data that supported his view (like every other opinion writer does). I believe he stepped out of bounds when he downplayed the pandemic and will be wiping egg off his face for a very long time.

I was a first responder for 30 years, the last 19 as a captain on one of the largest fire departments in the country. When someone ignorantly attempts to sabotage the health of the public, I still take it very personally and feel the need to speak out. There exists a plethora of other issues, local and otherwise, that a true conservative might want to speak to if given the platform in this paper, and the editor might want to find that individual to add to the public discourse, rather than continue with this divisive folly.