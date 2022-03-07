Letter to the editor: Summit Daily is guilty by its silence on the war in Ukraine
Dillon
On the brink of world war and not a word in Summit Daily about it for several days now. I can’t help but think that the Summit Daily staff actually supports Putin’s madness.
Are they afraid to admit that this is actually Biden’s doing by projecting weakness, the Afghanistan debacle, reversing U.S. energy independence, ignoring all the warning signs, all motivated by greed, corruption and the need to maintain power and control?
Instead, the Summit Daily continues to focus on pushing the socialist agendas of our local “leaders.” Embarrassing display of distorted priorities.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.