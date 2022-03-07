Letter to the editor: Summit Daily is guilty by its silence on the war in Ukraine

On the brink of world war and not a word in Summit Daily about it for several days now. I can’t help but think that the Summit Daily staff actually supports Putin’s madness.

Are they afraid to admit that this is actually Biden’s doing by projecting weakness, the Afghanistan debacle, reversing U.S. energy independence, ignoring all the warning signs, all motivated by greed, corruption and the need to maintain power and control?

Instead, the Summit Daily continues to focus on pushing the socialist agendas of our local “leaders.” Embarrassing display of distorted priorities.