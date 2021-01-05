Letter to the editor: Summit vaccine operation is painless and smooth as silk

Kudos to Summit County and the Safeway medical team who are coordinating and administering the Moderna vaccine.

When it was announced that the vaccine was being made available to Summit County residents 70 and older, my husband and I filled in a registration form online and made an appointment for Saturday morning.

Photo ID in hand, we arrived at the Safeway pharmacy in Frisco and were quickly vaccinated. We were asked to sit for a few minutes to ensure that there were no immediate aftereffects. Within 20 minutes, we received information on our phones giving us the date and time for the second dose appointment.

The whole operation was painless and smooth as silk. So glad we live in a community that cares and knows how to organize an event so crucial to our health and well-being.