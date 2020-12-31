Letter to the editor: We canceled our trip because restrictions aren’t being followed

I have been following the letters concerning the COVID precautions in effect in Summit county. We had hoped to vacation in Summit this winter as we have for many years. We have family in Summit, and we would’ve liked to spend Christmas with them. Glad we decided against that as I see that people are not routinely following the directives regarding public behavior such as masks and distancing. This seems to be no big deal to ask people to do.

Here in Rhode Island, businesses require masks and make it easy for people in stores and restaurants by limiting numbers and marking floors for distancing reminders. On trails and sidewalks, people wear masks and give others space. We tend to go the extra mile for each other. Some Summit visitors and at least one restaurant owner are somehow confusing resistance to commonsense behaviors with the loss of business or personal freedom. In contrast, local businesses here are doing just fine because they know how to encourage everybody to do the right thing for each other.

We have enjoyed the beautiful mountains and loved vacationing there with all the places to ski, hike, skate and snowshoe, not to mention great lodging, fine restaurants, craft beers and lots of fun. We spend a lot because it’s vacation!

Unfortunately, I see that we made the right choice not to visit. Clearly, the local businesses, and some number of vacationers, aren’t able to keep the common good front and center. Because of this, we canceled our summer trip, as well. Unfortunately, It’ll be a long time before we visit Summit again.