Breck Town Council to discuss new water plant | SummitDaily.com

Breck Town Council to discuss new water plant
January 22, 2017
The Breckenridge Town Council will be discussing both the new water plant consultant review as well as the engineering report for Park Avenue at their work session on Jan. 24. In order to have time to talk about the reports, the council will be starting the work session an hour early.
After postponing the first reading of an ordinance concerning waste disposal, the council has moved the item to this meeting’s agenda. The council will also look at an intergovernmental resolution on collection, transportation and disposal of trash.
The council will be doing a first reading on an ordinance regarding a easement for a well on Coyne Placer Valley Lot B plot that was recently purchased by the town and Summit County.
