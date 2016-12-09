Breckenridge police win award from Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge police win award from Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman
December 9, 2016
The Breckenridge Police Department has been selected by the Colorado Attorney General to receive the office’s Law Enforcement Agency of Excellence Award. Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman will present the award on Monday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Police Department, located at 150 Valley Brook St. The public is invited to attend.
The award is presented every year to an agency that has exhibited excellence, innovation and leadership in the areas of crime prevention, investigative work, community outreach and training.
In the past year, the Breckenridge Police have engaged in a number of programs that fit this bill, including a community traffic initiative, a homeless relationship-building unit, enhanced social media presence and partnerships with local nonprofits.
Look for more coverage of this event in the Tuesday edition of the Summit Daily News.
