White River National Forest Christmas tree permits now available | SummitDaily.com

The holiday season is quickly approaching. As of Tuesday, residents can now purchase Christmas tree permits from White River National Forest offices. Permits are $10 each, and there is a limit to five permits per person. Trees cannot be resold.

Permits are available for purchase until Dec. 23. Residents can mail in a form along with a check or money order to the supervisor’s office at 900 Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs.

Along with the permit, White River National Forest office location will give out maps of where trees can be cut, as well as a list of regulations. Trees are not allowed to be cut at wilderness areas, scenic byways, Glenwood Canyon, the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, commercial timber sales areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas. Trees must be at least 15-feet tall from the stump. The stump cannot exceed 6-inches in diameter at the base.