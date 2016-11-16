November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month at animal shelter | SummitDaily.com

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month at animal shelter
November 16, 2016
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at (970) 668-3230.
Cats
WILLOW, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PEACHES, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female
HOBIE GIRL, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair and Siamese mix, brown tabby and white, spayed female
TWITCH, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Mediumhair, white and black, spayed female
LUNA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
PENNY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
STRIKE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
DELAWARE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
SPARE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
HENDRIX, 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
KLAUS, 10 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, neutered male
BELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, calico, spayed female
PIN, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
NATHAN, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, orng tabby, neutered male
MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
JOHNNY, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male
JUNE, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female
HONEY BUNNY, 8 years, Maine Coon, brown tabby, spayed female
WALLY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male
LOLA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, gray tab and white, spayed female
HUDSON, 2 years, Manx, black and white, neutered male
RICKY MARTIN, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male
TANGA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, buff, spayed female
ANDY, 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, unaltered male
P.K., 6 years, Domestic Longhair mix, white and gray, spayed female
Dogs
BEAN, 7 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated, tan, spayed female
MIDNIGHT, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
LUCY, 1 year 6 months, Brittany, rd bicolor, spayed female
MATTIE, 10 years, Norfolk terrier mix, tan and black, spayed female
BUDDY, 7 years, poodle – miniature, white, neutered male
PRINCESS, 1 year 7 months, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female
LALA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
NAKO, 2 years, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, neutered male
BONNIE, 3 years, German shepherd dog mix, brown and black, spayed female
HEMI, 3 years, Old English bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, pit bull terrier and boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female
KEN, 1 year 9 months, boxer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, rottweiler and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male