 November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month at animal shelter | SummitDaily.com

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month at animal shelter

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at (970) 668-3230.

Cats

WILLOW, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PEACHES, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, spayed female

HOBIE GIRL, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair and Siamese mix, brown tabby and white, spayed female

TWITCH, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Mediumhair, white and black, spayed female

LUNA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

PENNY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

STRIKE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

DELAWARE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

SPARE, 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

HENDRIX, 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

KLAUS, 10 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, neutered male

BELLA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, calico, spayed female

PIN, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

NATHAN, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, orng tabby, neutered male

MITTENS, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female

JOHNNY, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male

JUNE, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female

HONEY BUNNY, 8 years, Maine Coon, brown tabby, spayed female

WALLY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, neutered male

LOLA, 3 years, Domestic Mediumhair, gray tab and white, spayed female

HUDSON, 2 years, Manx, black and white, neutered male

RICKY MARTIN, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, brown tabby, neutered male

TANGA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, buff, spayed female

ANDY, 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male

FRAPPI, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, unaltered male

P.K., 6 years, Domestic Longhair mix, white and gray, spayed female

Dogs

BEAN, 7 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated, tan, spayed female

MIDNIGHT, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black and tan, spayed female

LUCY, 1 year 6 months, Brittany, rd bicolor, spayed female

MATTIE, 10 years, Norfolk terrier mix, tan and black, spayed female

BUDDY, 7 years, poodle – miniature, white, neutered male

PRINCESS, 1 year 7 months, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female

LALA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female

NAKO, 2 years, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, neutered male

BONNIE, 3 years, German shepherd dog mix, brown and black, spayed female

HEMI, 3 years, Old English bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

ROSIE PETAL, 3 years, pit bull terrier and boxer mix, white and tan, spayed female

KEN, 1 year 9 months, boxer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male

MAX, 4 years, rottweiler and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male