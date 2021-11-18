Best Bar: Ein Prosit

People enjoy a night out at Ein Prosit in Frisco on March 4. The establishment won Best Bar in the Best of Summit contest.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The simple pleasure of sipping a draft beer at a bar was put on hold for much of the pandemic.

Bars were shuttered in mid-March 2020, when Summit County ordered all nonessential businesses to close. The saving grace for most bars was having a food menu, which allowed them to operate under statewide rules for restaurants that required capacity limits and 6 feet of space between tables.

That was a challenge for a small establishment like Ein Prosit, which won Best Bar in the 2021 Best of Summit contest. The bar has only about 600 square feet of dining space and largely communal seating. To create more seating, the restaurant set up an outdoor patio with heaters.

“We added like six heaters outside for people, and people were pretty cool about it,” owner Scott Pohlman said. “They just kept their ski clothes on and ate and drank outside.”

The establishment also offered to-go beers and cocktails, and added a pickup window for food and drinks, which Pohlman said helped keep the business open and his employees working.

Ein Prosit has a variety of beers on tap, serving everything from a golden lager from Austria to a dunkel from Germany and a triple-hopped strong ale from Belgium. Most draft beers are priced at about $6.25 for a half-liter and $12 for a full liter in the traditional glass mug.

The bar also has a selection of bottled beers, cocktails and wines.

As part of its German beer hall theme, Ein Prosit serves traditional sausages, including beer brats, veal bratwursts and frankfurters. Those who are a little more adventurous should try one of the exotic sausages, including rattlesnake, antelope and wild boar. All sausages are priced between $8 and $10.

The restaurant also serves other traditional Bavarian dishes, such as German potato salad, soft pretzels and apple strudel.

“I do believe one of the reasons we were voted (the best) is we have an incredible staff that kept cheerful and kept up great service during this last year, so my hat’s off to them,” Pohlman said.

Ein Prosit, 313 E. Main St. in Frisco, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more at EinPrositFrisco.com .

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.