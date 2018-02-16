Dog-friendly breweries in Breckenridge, Frisco and throughout Colorado

It's no secret that Colorado loves their dogs, and in Summit County and throughout Colorado, pet owners don't have to leave their four-legged friends in the car to grab a craft beer after a day out on the trails.

There are two breweries in Summit County that welcome well-behaved dogs with open arms.

BRECKENRIDGE

A locals' favorite in Breckenridge on Airport Road, Broken Compass Brewing has become known for not only what's on tap, but for all of the furry friends it always has in its lounge.

"We love our dogs," said David Axelrod, co-owner of Broken Compass. "For many of us in the High Country, our dogs are part of our family. At Broken Compass we strive to be a community gathering place where the whole family can come together, and without our dogs something would be missing."

There isn't a summer day at the brewery that doesn't have at least one dog on the patio, and locally made dog paraphernalia is on sale inside. Axelrod said having dogs at the brewery makes it feel more like home.

"Having dogs around to play with and pet is also nice for our out of town guests who had to leave their furry companions behind," he said. "It makes them feel like they are at a home away from home. It’s hard to underestimate the value that our dogs add to Broken Compass."

FRISCO

Summit County's newest craft brewpub, Outer Range Brewery in Frisco, has also become a new favorite in the area. The dog-friendly location opened in December 2016, and while it also does not serve food — which allows it to welcome pets — it is conveniently located next to Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant. Just like Broken Compass, patrons are welcome to bring food into the brewery.

"I think the reason many of us choose to live in Summit County is because of the laid-back outdoor lifestyle here, and dogs are central to our lives here in the mountains," said Emily Cleghorn, one of the co-founders of Outer Range. "We want our community to feel welcome to come relax over a beer at Outer Range, and ensuring they can bring their entire family — to include their dog — is key to making everyone feel at home at the brewery."

Outer Range specializes in IPAs and Belgian-style ales. While still the new guy on the Summit County scene, the brewery is usually hopping, especially on the outdoor patio on a warm summer day.

"Overall, I think most customers enjoy the dog-friendly atmosphere," Cleghorn continued. "I've heard people refer to the dogs hanging out in the brewery as our welcome party. Of course allowing dogs has its challenges, but the vast majority of people who bring their dog with them to Outer Range are responsible dog owners who just want to enjoy a beer with their furry companion by their side."

This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2017.

OTHER DOG-FRIENDLY BREWERIES NEARBY IN COLORADO

(List compiled by TripsWithPets.com, an online pet-friendly travel guide providing online reservations at over 30,000 pet friendly hotels & accommodations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.tripswithpets.com.)

Boulder

Asher Brewing Company

Avenuery Brewing Company

Boulder Beer Company

Finkel & Garf Brewing

J Wells Brewery

Twisted Pine Brewing

Walnut Brewery

Denver

Beryl’s Beer Co

Black Shirt Brewing Company

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Cerebral Brewing

Creede Brewing Company

De Steeg Brewing

Denver Beer Co

Fiction Beer Company

Ratio Beerworks

Eagle

Bonfire Brewing

Fort Collins

1933 Brewing

Fort Collins Brewery

Funkwerks Brewery

Horse and Dragon Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

Odell Brewing

Snowbank Brewing

Zwei Brewing

Steamboat Springs

Butcherknife Brewing Company