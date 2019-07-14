5 ways to guarantee smiles in Dillon this summer

Dillon Amphitheater delivers lively shows with room to dance and plenty of spots for spectacular views. Visit www.townofdillon.com/events/dillon-events-line-up to view the schedule of upcoming concerts.

There’s an energy that takes over Dillon each year that transforms this place into a summertime paradise. The only requirements to fully appreciate and enjoy it are smiles and laughter.

From recreation to beautiful scenery to arts and culture — Dillon truly has it all. Here are some of this summer’s highlights.

Dillon Marina

For water lovers in landlocked Colorado, the Dillon Marina is pure heaven. Boat rentals include family-friendly pontoons and runabouts, as well as sailboats. For those either less experienced on the water or who prefer to go along for a boat ride rather than captain it, there are plenty of options from sailing school to sailboat tours to pontoon tours — such as Women and Wine on the Water and historical boat tours. Kick back and enjoy the scenery while someone else drives the boat.

Anyone who’d like to incorporate a little more physical activity into a day on the water, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks are available to rent at the marina through Stand Up Paddle Colorado (standuppaddlecolorado.com). Fishing charters are also available through Big Ed’s Fishing (bigedsfishing.com).

Shannon Jakoby, marina office manager at the Dillon Marina, said it’s wise to come prepared for a day on the lake. This means packing snacks, water, sunscreen and layers of clothing for all weather conditions.

“Lake Dillon has breathtaking 360-degree mountains views. It’s such a peaceful place to spend time with friends and loved ones. However, weather can come in quickly so people should prepare for anything,” she said. “We do also have sweatshirts, rain jackets and other gear in the marina store if needed.”

Summit Shuttle Water Shuttle is the least expensive way to get a great tour of the lake. The Silver Queen transports people between the Dillon and Frisco marinas, either one-way or round-trip. Plus, dogs, strollers and bikes are permitted onboard.

Dillon Reservoir is a prime fishing “hole,” with brown trout, rainbow trout, Kokanee salmon and Arctic Char. In fact, it’s the only place in the nation, outside of Maine and Alaska, where anglers can land the prized Arctic Char, either by boat or along the 26-mile shoreline.

Yoga with a View

Yoga has a powerful ability to deliver peace and calm to those who practice it, so why not throw in some breathtaking landscapes to enhance the bliss?

The Town of Dillon has teamed up with local yoga studios to bring yoga to three “super serene” outdoor locations.

On Mondays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m., join Peak Yoga at the Dillon Amphitheater for all-levels yoga classes for ages 15 and over. Check the online schedule at peakyogastudio.com for updates since these classes are weather dependent. Drop-in rates are $22.

On Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and some select Saturdays, try flying around in a silk hammock during aerial yoga overlooking Lake Dillon. This class is fun and gentle, good for those interested in stretching, relaxing and strengthening. Class is $25. Contact Bridget at Body Essentials Pilates, 970-468-1607 or bodyessentialspilates@gmail.com, to register.

Finally, Yoga at the Market goes down on Fridays at the Dillon Farmers Market, with Bhava Yoga Studio. This class for all levels begins at 9 a.m. and costs $10. Visit http://www.bhavayogaco.com to register.

Free and paid concerts

After a $9.7 million renovation, Dillon Amphitheater’s larger stage, concession stand and upgraded seating and sightlines deliver lively shows with room to dance and plenty of spots for spectacular views.

This summer delivers 33 concerts, from rock, jam, country and blues to soul and symphonies. Several paid performances highlight nationally renowned artists: Michael Franti, Clint Back, String Cheese Incident, Lake Street Drive and The B-52s. In addition, special VIP packages are available for Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Robert Cray, John Popper & Brother’s Keeper, and Al Dimeola Acoustic Trio.

Visit http://www.townofdillon.com/events/dillon-events-line-up to view the schedule of upcoming concerts.

Tuesday night dance lessons

Every Tuesday evening through Aug. 27 (except July 16, which has been moved to July 18), the Lake Dillon Amphitheater is transformed into a haven for country western dancing thanks to Michael “Tex” DeGarie, a local dance instructor who has also served as president and vice president of the Summit Country Dance Club.

Learn all styles of country dancing including cha-cha, swing, 2-step, waltz and line dances. Dancing is free (with a suggested donation of $5) and open to all ages.

Tuesday night dancing kicks off at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your best cowboy boots, hat and fringe!

Playhouse Project

For a glimpse of five whimsical children’s playhouses, visit the Dillon Marina Park from now through Aug. 9 to enjoy a public art exhibit that benefits a great cause. These playhouses will be sold at an online auction after the six-week display, with the proceeds benefiting the Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s affordable housing programs. Visit playhouseprojects.org for more details.

