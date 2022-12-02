Affordable housing development in Breckenridge, Alta Verde, is now accepting applications

Alta Verde is a joint project between the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co.

Gorman & Co./Courtesy photo

Alta Verde in Breckenridge is now accepting leasing applications for 80 units with the goal of moving in residents starting in mid-December.

According to Alexandra Halverson, a spokesperson for Gorman & Co., the units are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gorman & Co. is the developer of the project.

Interested tenants can fill out an application from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, at the leasing office at 159 Stan Miller Drive in Breckenridge. Otherwise, an application can be completed at the leasing office at the Village at Wintergreen, located at 235 Antlers Gulch Road, Keystone. Halverson said appointments are strongly encouraged.

The fee for applying is $20.

About the project

Alta Verde is an affordable housing development that was a collaborative project between developer Gorman & Co. and the town of Breckenridge. This means the units are income restricted at 30% to 100% the area median income (AMI). For one person, 100% AMI means their income had to be capped at $73,300. For four people at 100% AMI, the total income for those individuals would have to be capped at $104,700.

The property includes amenities like a fitness center, electric vehicle charging, storage and a playground. It’s also pet friendly and near the Summit County recpath.

For more information about the property, call 970-423-1015 or email altaverde@gormanusa.com .