Alpine Dance Academy adds Messy Play classes for toddlers

Elizabeth and Joey Piscopio enjoy Messy Play at Alpine Dance Academy. The new class is for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

Courtesy Alpine Dance Academy

FRISCO — Young ones are free to get messy this year. Starting Monday, Jan. 6, Frisco’s Alpine Dance Academy will offer Messy Play, a space for kids to embrace their creativity without the fear of getting too dirty.

The studio offers eight stations of sensory play with an additional messy activity each session for kids 6 months to 5 years old. Activities include playing with sand and Play Doh, making slime, finger painting and shaving cream painting, a mud kitchen and more.

We hope to provide an additional daily play option for caregivers in our community,” Alpine Dance Academy Director Kelly Monahon said in a news release. “We understand parents want programs that are safe, engaging and have a consistent schedule.”

Sessions will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays along with 9:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturdays. It costs $14 for the first participant and $12 for additional siblings. Visit messyplayada.com for more information and to register.