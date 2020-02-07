Ani DiFranco, First Friday canceled due to weather
In addition to traffic impacts across the mountain corridor, the snowstorm also has forced a pair of arts and entertainment event cancellations.
Silverthorne announced that the town’s February First Friday event, Noche de Candela, has been canceled due to strong winds and poor road conditions. The town is working to reschedule the event, though no dates or details have been released at this time.
The Ani DiFranco concert at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center also has been postponed. According to DiFranco’s Twitter page, they’re hoping to reschedule the performance soon.
Entertainment