Best Barber: Gentleman’s Barbershop

At Gentleman’s Barbershop, the community is king.

The Frisco establishment, just off Main Street, is no newcomer to the Best of Summit competition, having earned the title of the county’s best barbershop for the past several years. Owner Scott Lemme said the shop’s success is due to a constant desire to improve, a passion for the craft and strong relationships with community members.

“We love the craft of barbering,” said Lemme, who took over ownership of the shop about 6 1/2 years ago. “It’s important to us that we’re constantly learning and growing. But something that’s equally important is our clientele. If we didn’t have them, we’d be nothing anyway. So we owe everything we have to our clients and the craft. And we love our jobs. We feel like we’ve found something that most people never find in their lifetime for employment.”

Gentleman’s Barbershop first opened its doors as a small, two-chair operation in Dillon almost 13 years ago. Though as demand began to grow, the shop was moved to Frisco, where it now boasts six chairs and five dedicated barbers. Inside, the shop sports an old-school-cool aesthetic, with records hanging from the walls and decadent leather chairs — “the type of place grandpa may have told you about.”

“It’s a throwback to a classic time and era,” Lemme said. “It’s a compliment to what used to be, and to the old ways. But with our hair cutting, we’re in the modern age of barbering. So we’re trying to combine the classic with modern.”

But aesthetics only go so far. The barbers at Gentleman’s Barbershop are always trying to enhance their craft, challenging each other to improve and seek out new techniques.

“We didn’t just learn how to cut hair at barber school and stick with it,” said Steve Martin, a barber at the shop. “We do continuing education. We travel to different countries to learn different styles and techniques. We put a lot of care into it, and not just as individuals, because we’re teaching each other all the time. We haven’t become complacent, sticking with skills we learned years ago. We’re constantly evolving.”

And while visitors are sure to leave happy with their new style, a haircut is just part of what Gentleman’s Barbershop has to offer.

“It’s not just coming in, getting a haircut and leaving,” Martin said. “It’s hearing the music, seeing the things on the wall and getting the full experience, and feeling better and wanting to share that experience with your friends once you leave.”