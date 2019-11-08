Best Steak

Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon

The name Briar Rose has deep roots in Breckenridge. Back in the town’s early days, the Briar Rose Mine produced silver, gold and other ores close to the top of Peak 10. The miners who worked there had a boarding house on Lincoln Avenue that they knew they could rely on for a warm bed, a good meal and a drink after a hard day’s work.

Eventually, the Briar Rose boarding house became better known for its food and drinks than its bedrooms, and from these roots the Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon was born. In its current location since 1960, the Briar Rose is still well-known as a destination to find a good meal and drink.

This year, voters have picked the restaurant as the Best Steak in Summit County. It’s a title that General Manager David Lipka takes a great deal of pride in as well as the restaurant’s ability “to mix our Old West heritage with modern day appetites.”

The 28-day aged Black Angus steaks come from the Harris Ranch Beef Co., and the restaurant serves a variety of game meats. One of Lipka’s personal recommendations is a dry-aged cowboy buffalo rib-eye steak, which isn’t on the main menu but can often be found as a special.

“Between the buffalo and the dry aging, it’s not for everyone,” Lipka said. “But it’s life changing.”

The Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon is at 109 Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge.