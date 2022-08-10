Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2

Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2.

Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.

According to the Summit Combined Housing Authority’s website , that would mean that a rented studio bedroom at 80% area median income would sit at $1,466 per month and a three-bedroom would be $2,178.

The website also says that an 80% area median income salary for one person would be about $58,640. At 120%, it would be at $87,960.

An on-site solar panel array will then offset the energy demand from the development.