Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival returns for 18th year
From Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3, the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue will become a bustling hub of art. About 100 artists from across the country will present their works for the 18th annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival.
Held for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at The Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station, guests can expect to see ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass, sculpture and much more.
Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Entertainment