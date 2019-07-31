Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival returns for 18th year

Roughly 100 artists from around the country will present their works for the 18th annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival from Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3.

Courtesy Mountain Art Festivals

From Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3, the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue will become a bustling hub of art. About 100 artists from across the country will present their works for the 18th annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival.

Held for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at The Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station, guests can expect to see ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass, sculpture and much more.

Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.