Breckenridge named 3rd most expensive town in America

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge was named the third most expensive town in America in rankings released Aug. 15 by LendingTree.

To rank the 50 most expensive towns, the study looked at median home values and median income “to determine how attainable homeownership is for the average person living there.”

The survey found that renting or owning a home was out of reach for media income earners in 42 of the 50 town in the study, including Breckenridge.

Here’s a look at the Breckenridge data:

Population: 31,004 (Summit County)

Median individual income: $31,611

Median home value: $547,700

Affordable housing costs for a median income earner: $738

Mortgage payment for a median priced home: $2,246

Median rent payment: $1,343

Home affordability deficit: minus $1,509

Rent affordability deficit: minus $605

Steamboat Springs also made the top 10, landing in fifth place. Curiously, Montrose was ranked 29th and Craig was ranked 50th.

See the complete list and learn more about the study at LendingTree.com/home/mortgage/most-expensive-towns-in-america.