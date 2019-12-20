Breckenridge Ski Resort opens Peak 6 and Imperial Express

A snowboarder rides in the high-Alpine terrain of Breckenridge Ski Resort earlier this week.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday morning opened its Peak 6 terrain as well as the Imperial Express SuperChair on Peak 8.

On the resort’s Peak 6 terrain, Breckenridge opened the Zendo Chair, which transports skiers and snowboarders from below timberline on Peak 7 to the Kensho SuperChair at the base of Peak 6.

The Kensho lift transports skiers and snowboarders above tree line to near the summit of Peak 6, serving high-Alpine terrain as well as hike-to access to extreme double black diamond skiing. On Peak 6, Breckenridge reported numerous intermediate runs and one advanced black diamond run, Wanderlust, were open.

As of Friday afternoon, Breckenridge reported 1,764 acres of open terrain thanks to the opening of Kensho on Peak 6 as well as Imperial Express SuperChair and Horseshoe Bowl T-Bar on Peak 8. Off the T-bar, Breckenridge reported the following terrain as open: Alpine Alley, Forget Me Not, Pika, Ptarmagin, White Crown and the Contest and Horseshoe Bowls.

At a terminal elevation of 12,840-feet near the true summit of Peak 8, the Imperial Express chair is the highest lift in North America. Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sara Lococo said that by this weekend skiers and riders will have access to about 2,000 acres of the resort, with more high-Alpine terrain expected to open soon, including hike-to terrain.

Across Tenmile Canyon at Copper Mountain Resort, ski area officials announced Thursday evening that the Resolution lift on the resort’s east side as well as Union Peak and Union Meadows in the resort’s high-Alpine terrain opened for skiing and riding. As of Friday afternoon, Copper reported 1,476 acres of open terrain across the resort.

At Keystone Resort, the ski area is more than 75% open with skiing and riding across all three peaks and high-Alpine bowls as of Friday afternoon. Lococo said that on Saturday the resort would open Go Devil, The Richter and Packsaddle bowl, bringing Keystone’s skiable terrain up to more than 2,400 acres.

And at Loveland Ski Area, on the border of Summit and Clear Creek counties at the Continental Divide, officials announced Thursday evening that the extreme double-black diamond runs off looker’s left of the Chet’s Dream lift, Avalanche Bowl and Zoom are open.

Loveland also reported on its social media channels that Lift 4, which services above-timberline intermediate terrain, opened to the midway station Friday. That equated to access to the intermediate Perfect Bowl above tree line as well as Creek Trail, Lower Creek Trail, Fail Safe Catwalk, Scrub, North Chutes, Fail Safe Trees, Sunburst Chutes and Splashdown at or below tree line.

Loveland added it soon will update progress on opening Lift 8, which services intermediate and advanced terrain above and near tree line at the ski area’s northern boundary. As of Friday afternoon, Loveland reported 123 inches of natural snowfall this winter, leading to 695 of the ski area’s 1,800 acres as open, including 95% of Loveland’s bigger terrain, 50% of intermediate terrain and 13% of advanced terrain.