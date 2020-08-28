CDOT warns of heavy traffic, delays ahead of weekend
The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking motorists to plan ahead for heavy traffic on Interstate 70 this weekend along with closures in Glenwood Canyon due to continuing repairs.
For visitors from Denver planning to head to the High Country, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued in the central mountains, including along I-70 through much of the Western Slope. The forecast shows the potential for heavy rain Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30, which could cause mudslides or falling rocks.
The roadways in the Glenwood Canyon out west are particularly vulnerable because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, according to the department. Ongoing repair work to power poles also might require closures in the canyon.
Closures could potentially last for several hours, and CDOT is recommending drivers carry an emergency kit filled with water, snacks, a blanket and a flashlight.
- Westbound I-70: Denver metro area motorists can travel on U.S. 285 to U.S. 50 and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use Colo. 9 to U.S. 285 south to U.S. 50, or use Colo. 91 southwest to U.S. 24 to U.S. 50.
- Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling from Grand Junction can use U.S. 50 east to U.S. 285 and continue to Denver. Eastbound travelers on U.S. 50/285 may also use U.S. 24, Colo. 91 or Colo. 9 for destinations at or near Vail, Copper Mountain or Silverthorne.
- Independence Pass: Colo. 82 between Aspen and U.S. 24 is open with limited access and alternating traffic controlled by flagging personnel. Motorists are advised that only passenger vehicles — such as cars, SUVs and vans — are allowed.
- CDOT asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass or other county or U.S. Forest Service roads in Eagle and Garfield counties as a detour. These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles.
