CDOT warns of heavy traffic, delays ahead of weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking motorists to plan ahead for heavy traffic on Interstate 70 this weekend along with closures in Glenwood Canyon due to continuing repairs.

For visitors from Denver planning to head to the High Country, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued in the central mountains, including along I-70 through much of the Western Slope. The forecast shows the potential for heavy rain Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30, which could cause mudslides or falling rocks.

The roadways in the Glenwood Canyon out west are particularly vulnerable because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, according to the department. Ongoing repair work to power poles also might require closures in the canyon.

Closures could potentially last for several hours, and CDOT is recommending drivers carry an emergency kit filled with water, snacks, a blanket and a flashlight.