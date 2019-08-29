Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend in Keystone

The first Oktoberfest of the season will be hosted Saturday, Aug. 31 in Keystone’s River Run Village. Attendees can expect stein hoisting, free live music from Those Austrian Guys polka band, the Das Bier Burner 5K and more.

“Oktoberfest has such a rich history, and we are excited to incorporate so many German traditions into this festival,” said Maja Russer, director of events and marketing for festival organizer Keystone Neighbourhood Company, in a release. “The race kicks off the day, and we cannot wait to kick off Labor Day weekend with such a memorable festival.”

Keystone Oktoberfest also debuts Kinderfest for children this year. There will be face painting, the Cave of Confusion, polka dance lessons and “make-it and take-it” pretzel necklaces for kids of all ages.

Guests can purchase a commemorative Keystone stein for $35 and will get three beers with their stein purchase. Refills after three beers will be $5. New Belgium Brewing Company, Coors Brewing Company and German food from Keystone restaurants will be available.

For festival tickets and more information, visit KeystoneFestivals.com.