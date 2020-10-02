Census deadline extended to Oct. 31
The deadline for the 2020 U.S. census survey has been extended to Oct. 31, according to a news release from the Census Bureau.
The deadline to complete the census survey has moved several times and most recently was set for Oct. 5. A number of groups sued the government for rushing the deadline, and a judge set the new date for Oct. 31, according to the release.
Summit County officials worried that an early deadline would make getting a complete response rate difficult, especially in a place like Summit County, which has many second-home owners.
People who haven’t filled out the census can do so in one of three ways:
- Online: Go to My2020Census.gov and click “start questionnaire.” The website will ask for a Census ID. If you don’t have one, click the link below the space for the ID number.
- Mail: Those who received a survey in the mail can respond by sending the completed survey to the U.S. Census Bureau, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN.
- Phone: Call 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish.
