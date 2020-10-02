Census deadline extended to Oct. 31

The deadline for the 2020 U.S. census survey has been extended to Oct. 31, according to a news release from the Census Bureau.

The deadline to complete the census survey has moved several times and most recently was set for Oct. 5. A number of groups sued the government for rushing the deadline, and a judge set the new date for Oct. 31, according to the release.

Summit County officials worried that an early deadline would make getting a complete response rate difficult, especially in a place like Summit County, which has many second-home owners.

People who haven’t filled out the census can do so in one of three ways: