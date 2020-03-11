Colorado Gov. Polis: Older people, those with health issues should not travel to mountain resorts

Gov. Jared Polis has urged people older than 60, or those with "underlying medical conditions," not to travel to mountain resorts.

Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

AVON — It’s been less than a week since confirmation of Colorado’s first case of the novel coronavirus in Summit County. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 33 cases, with nine in Pitkin County and four in Eagle County.

The virus tends to be more severe in people older than 60 as well as others with underlying health issues including diabetes and high blood pressure.

Given the number of cases in mountain resorts, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday asked those who are older, or have underlying health issues, to avoid coming to the mountains.

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Polis warned that the state might be near a “tipping point” regarding the spread of the virus.

To help slow the spread of the virus, Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Colorado. That declaration is intended to ramp up testing and provide sick pay for employees, among other measures.

This story is from VailDaily.com.