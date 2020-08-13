Colorado high school mountain bike switches to virtual format for fall season

Tai-Lee Smith of Summit High School leads the pack of varsity girls racers at the 2019 Frisco Bay Invitational in Summit County.

Photo from Summit High School Mountain Bike

Instead of a traditional race season this fall, the Colorado High School Cycling League will host virtual challenges and competitions for member mountain biking programs, including the Summit Tigers.

League President Antonio Gallegos said in a league statement that “it is clear that a viable race season is not possible or responsible.” Gallegos said the social and financial costs to produce quality events that embody the league’s mission “significantly outweigh the benefits.”

Because of that, the league will host virtual challenges and contests through Oct. 25 via Singletrack Solidarity, a program that will allow teams and individuals to be ranked, scored and recognized. The league also intends to host a variety of contests “where riders can share their creative talents” on nonchallenge weekends.

Individuals will be ranked within their region by category while teams will be ranked within their region by division. The league plans to have a season award ceremony in late October.

For more information on the league’s season of Singletrack Solidarity, visit ColoradoMTB.org.