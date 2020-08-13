Colorado high school mountain bike switches to virtual format for fall season
12-week Singletrack Solidarity program for competing teams, individuals
Instead of a traditional race season this fall, the Colorado High School Cycling League will host virtual challenges and competitions for member mountain biking programs, including the Summit Tigers.
League President Antonio Gallegos said in a league statement that “it is clear that a viable race season is not possible or responsible.” Gallegos said the social and financial costs to produce quality events that embody the league’s mission “significantly outweigh the benefits.”
Because of that, the league will host virtual challenges and contests through Oct. 25 via Singletrack Solidarity, a program that will allow teams and individuals to be ranked, scored and recognized. The league also intends to host a variety of contests “where riders can share their creative talents” on nonchallenge weekends.
Individuals will be ranked within their region by category while teams will be ranked within their region by division. The league plans to have a season award ceremony in late October.
For more information on the league’s season of Singletrack Solidarity, visit ColoradoMTB.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User