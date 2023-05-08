Colorado legislature runs out of time on just-cause eviction bill, single-payer health care study

Rental homes are seen under construction on Oct. 17, 2022, in Castle Rock.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

The Colorado legislature on Sunday ran out of time to debate four big bills before the 2023 lawmaking term ends Monday.

The measures would have restricted when landlords can evict, studied the possibility of a single-payer health system in Colorado, expanded the jurisdiction of an ethics commission to include elected officials and top employees in school districts and special districts, and eliminated state standardized assessments in social studies.

Legislative leadership decides each year which bills to prioritize for passage as the 120-day lawmaking term winds down. It’s not unusual for some measures to be shelved to ensure others pass.

Here are details on the notable measures that died on the vine in the 2023 legislative session:

House Bill 1065, expanding the Independent Ethics Commission’s jurisdiction

This bill would have granted the state’s Independent Ethics Commission, which investigates alleged violations of state ethics laws and issues opinions on them, jurisdiction over elected officials and top employees in school districts and special districts.

Read the full story for free at ColoradoSun.com .