Copper Mountain Resort announces Union Peak Festival lineup for September

The Union Peak Festival is a new, three-day event at Copper Mountain Resort. Happening from Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, the festival combines sport and art with live music, demos, clinics and more.

Photo from Copper Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain Resort will have a new festival in September. Called the Union Peak Festival, the three-day event combines sport and art with live music, demos, clinics and more.

From Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, guests can see live art installations, artistic performances and acoustic tunes along a path in Center Village. There will also be mountain sports experts conducting interactive demonstrations for biking, fly-fishing, golfing and climbing, among others. At 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, the Summit Up 7K resort run will test participants in the high-Alpine terrain.

Musical acts include Grammy-nominated rock band The Record Company at 6:30 p.m. Friday and indie pop band Saint Motel at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Other confirmed performers are Kind Hearted Strangers, Ida Mae and Lady Denim.

Headlining the festival at 6 p.m. Saturday is Walk the Moon on the main stage in Eagle’s Landing. The alt-rock band is best known for its 2014 hit “Shut Up and Dance”

All concerts are free to attend, but Walk the Moon fans can upgrade their concert experience with a private after-party following Saturday’s performance. The party will include an intimate acoustic set limited to 100 attendees and costs $100 per person.

There is also a $250 VIP pass available that includes access to a nightly concert section with drinks and food, private lounge access with refreshments throughout the weekend, discounts on drinks at Copper bars and free swag.

Visit CopperColorado.com for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.