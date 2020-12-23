County clarifies 5-star rules for restaurants, ready to roll out program for recreation

Alex Marsh, center, participates in workout as Dan Messinger, owner of CrossFit Breckenridge, watches on Tuesday, June 2.

Summit County officials reported a coming expansion to other local industries for the state’s 5 Star Business Certification Program on Tuesday, Dec. 22, after the program allowed more than 100 county restaurants to reopen indoor dining amid level red restrictions.

Barring an uptick in the county’s COVID-19 case rate, the five-star program will expand to gym, fitness and yoga studio businesses beginning Monday, Dec. 28, said Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland. She said these businesses should be able to begin applying for the program on Monday.

The application process for recreation businesses will be the same as restaurants, where businesses apply through their towns, with the towns responsible for completing business inspections. Summit County Manager Scott Vargo said all towns in the county are on board for this expansion of the program.

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence asked if the county could move the process along quicker. She said she heard from the Frisco Town Council that several recreation businesses in the town are ready for the program as they struggle to pay their rent.

“We are just hearing from businesses that are truly at the point of failure right now,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence and Wineland brought up the possibility of expanding the program to other industries as well, including retail and personal services. Vargo said he’d have a conversation with the state’s 5 Star Administrative Committee on Wednesday.

Lawrence asked the county government to help clarify why, with five-star approval, restaurants can’t automatically operate in level orange restrictions for dining, rather than level red. The main question restaurant managers have is if they are still limited to only serving one household at a table.

Vargo and Environmental Public Health Manager Dan Hendershott said the county was only approved for a modified version of the program approved by the state and that currently does not allow more than one household to dine at the same table.